Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE)

The public float for APGE is 21.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.56% of that float. The average trading volume of APGE on December 21, 2023 was 307.03K shares.

APGE) stock’s latest price update

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE)’s stock price has soared by 6.76 in relation to previous closing price of 23.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other inflammatory and immunology indications, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

APGE’s Market Performance

APGE’s stock has risen by 12.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.57% and a quarterly rise of 16.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.02% for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.11% for APGE’s stock, with a 20.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APGE Trading at 31.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +41.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGE rose by +12.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.66. In addition, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APGE starting from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, who purchase 2,941,176 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,992,734 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,999,992 using the latest closing price.

Shah Nimish P, the Director of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,750,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Shah Nimish P is holding 1,750,000 shares at $29,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.