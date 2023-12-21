Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Annexon Inc (ANNX)

The 36-month beta value for ANNX is also noteworthy at 0.77.

The public float for ANNX is 38.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. The average trading volume of ANNX on December 21, 2023 was 335.61K shares.

ANNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) has jumped by 24.65 compared to previous close of 2.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:10 a.m. ET in NYC.

ANNX’s Market Performance

ANNX’s stock has risen by 33.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 41.90% and a quarterly rise of 48.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.14% for Annexon Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.18% for ANNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.83% for the last 200 days.

ANNX Trading at 54.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +45.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX rose by +35.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Annexon Inc saw -30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $2.13 back on May 25. After this action, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv now owns 5,701,926 shares of Annexon Inc, valued at $639,720 using the latest closing price.

Love Douglas, the President & CEO of Annexon Inc, sale 6,571 shares at $5.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Love Douglas is holding 197,646 shares at $38,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

Equity return is now at value -67.42, with -54.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Annexon Inc (ANNX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.