An In-Depth Look at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s (ZWS) Stock Performance

The stock of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a 0.54% gain in the past month, and a 7.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for ZWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for ZWS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) Right Now?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ZWS is 140.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZWS on December 21, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

ZWS) stock’s latest price update

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.47 in relation to previous closing price of 29.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants David Pauli – VP, IR Todd Adams – President, CEO & Chairman Mark Peterson – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Bryan Blair – Oppenheimer Jeffrey Hammond – KeyBanc Capital Markets Andrew Krill – Deutsche Bank Michael Halloran – Robert W. Baird & Co. Nathan Jones – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Joseph Ritchie – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZWS Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.61. In addition, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp saw 40.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Troutman Michael, who sale 35,082 shares at the price of $29.75 back on Nov 17. After this action, Troutman Michael now owns 32,008 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, valued at $1,043,861 using the latest closing price.

Wehr Craig, the Group Ex., President-Zurn of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, sale 55,133 shares at $28.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Wehr Craig is holding 81,905 shares at $1,548,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Equity return is now at value 6.25, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.