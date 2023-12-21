An In-Depth Look at Universal Security Instruments, Inc.’s (UUU) Stock Performance

In the past week, UUU stock has gone down by -19.37%, with a monthly decline of -59.90% and a quarterly plunge of -39.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.47% for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.92% for UUU’s stock, with a -39.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) is above average at 5.89x. The 36-month beta value for UUU is also noteworthy at 0.90.

The public float for UUU is 2.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of UUU on December 21, 2023 was 102.46K shares.

UUU) stock’s latest price update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-02-19 that How fundamental analysis helps investing in penny stocks The post The Role of Fundamental Analysis in Penny Stock Investing appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at -48.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.98%, as shares sank -58.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU fell by -19.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0286. In addition, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. saw -24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Equity return is now at value 12.01, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.