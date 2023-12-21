An In-Depth Look at Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) Stock Performance

The stock of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has seen a 5.53% increase in the past week, with a 16.99% gain in the past month, and a 22.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for GOGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.61% for GOGL’s stock, with a 12.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is 14.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOGL is 1.26.

The public float for GOGL is 119.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On December 21, 2023, GOGL’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

GOGL) stock’s latest price update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL)'s stock price has plunge by -0.76relation to previous closing price of 9.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOGL Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw 5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Equity return is now at value 6.46, with 3.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.