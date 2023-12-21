An In-Depth Look at Gildan Activewear Inc’s (GIL) Stock Performance

The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) has gone down by -1.43% for the week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month and a 21.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.95% for GIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.48% for GIL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) Right Now?

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GIL is 1.39.

The public float for GIL is 167.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIL on December 21, 2023 was 779.79K shares.

GIL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) has decreased by -3.91 when compared to last closing price of 34.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-15 that Two large shareholders of Gildan Activewear have called on the company’s board of directors to reinstate Glenn Chamandy immediately as the company’s CEO to restore stakeholder confidence. Turtle Creek Asset Management and Browning West, which own roughly 3.2% and 3.9% respectively of Gildan’s stock, both wrote to the Canadian apparel company’s board after it announced on December 11 that it had appointed Vince Tyra to replace Chamandy from February 12, 2024, with Craig Leavitt, a director, acting as interim president and CEO until then.

GIL Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.32. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc saw 20.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 13.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.