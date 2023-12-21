An In-Depth Look at Aadi Bioscience Inc’s (AADI) Stock Performance

The stock of Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) has seen a -62.94% decrease in the past week, with a -57.48% drop in the past month, and a -60.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for AADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.40% for AADI’s stock, with a -67.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AADI is 1.01.

The public float for AADI is 17.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. On December 21, 2023, AADI’s average trading volume was 274.99K shares.

AADI) stock’s latest price update

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI)'s stock price has plunged in relation to previous closing price of 2.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -62.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-18 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

AADI Trading at -55.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares sank -57.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AADI fell by -62.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Aadi Bioscience Inc saw -84.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AADI starting from Desai Neil, who sale 7,037 shares at the price of $4.82 back on Dec 06. After this action, Desai Neil now owns 1,537,543 shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc, valued at $33,914 using the latest closing price.

Desai Neil, the Executive Chairman of Aadi Bioscience Inc, sale 15,740 shares at $5.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Desai Neil is holding 1,544,580 shares at $78,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AADI

Equity return is now at value -44.14, with -38.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.