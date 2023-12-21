AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.97 in comparison to its previous close of 20.62, however, the company has experienced a 2.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Radio and television broadcast companies, TEGNA (TGNA), fuboTV (FUBO) and AMC Networks, benefit from higher content consumption and steady digital viewing despite intense competition for ad revenues.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMCX is at 1.34.

The public float for AMCX is 30.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.18% of that float. The average trading volume for AMCX on December 21, 2023 was 449.07K shares.

AMCX’s Market Performance

The stock of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) has seen a 2.34% increase in the past week, with a 19.78% rise in the past month, and a 52.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for AMCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.68% for AMCX’s stock, with a 34.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMCX Trading at 28.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +18.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, AMC Networks Inc saw 19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCX starting from Gallagher James, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $20.40 back on Dec 19. After this action, Gallagher James now owns 6,867 shares of AMC Networks Inc, valued at $448,800 using the latest closing price.

Kelleher Kimberly, the Chief Commercial Officer of AMC Networks Inc, sale 13,192 shares at $15.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Kelleher Kimberly is holding 0 shares at $201,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Equity return is now at value -2.67, with -0.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.