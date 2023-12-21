Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, ASTL stock has gone up by 10.93%, with a monthly gain of 19.13% and a quarterly surge of 39.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.42% for ASTL’s stock, with a 26.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASTL is 1.56.

The public float for ASTL is 93.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTL on December 21, 2023 was 557.55K shares.

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 9.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Algoma Steel stock is undervalued due to its cost model and ongoing modernization efforts, which will expand production and lower costs. Earnings for the quarter were lower than expected due to UAW strikes and increased commodity input costs. Despite the mediocre earnings, Algoma Steel has made significant progress in de-risking its future prospects through plate mill modernization and the Electric Arc Furnace project.

ASTL Trading at 23.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +19.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL rose by +10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc saw 47.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Equity return is now at value 4.69, with 2.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.