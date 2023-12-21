Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE)’s stock price has plunge by -2.36relation to previous closing price of 129.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that REITs recently reported strong 3rd quarter results. Despite that, they remain heavily discounted even after the recent rally. Here are two of our top picks for 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is 90.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARE is 1.10.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ARE is 171.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On December 21, 2023, ARE’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

ARE’s Market Performance

ARE stock saw an increase of 0.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.06% and a quarterly increase of 22.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.61% for ARE’s stock, with a 10.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $108 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARE Trading at 19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.68. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from Cain James P, who sale 660 shares at the price of $131.05 back on Dec 15. After this action, Cain James P now owns 5,620 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $86,493 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Daniel J, the Co-President and RMD of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $118.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ryan Daniel J is holding 166,308 shares at $1,180,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.