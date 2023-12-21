Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 139.79. However, the company has seen a 3.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Agilent (A) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

The public float for A is 291.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of A was 2.08M shares.

A’s Market Performance

The stock of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has seen a 3.32% increase in the past week, with a 21.23% rise in the past month, and a 25.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for A’s stock, with a 12.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $140 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

A Trading at 18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.39. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $137.69 back on Dec 18. After this action, Gonsalves Rodney now owns 26,133 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $206,538 using the latest closing price.

Ancher-Jensen Henrik, the Sr Vice President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 26,331 shares at $138.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Ancher-Jensen Henrik is holding 82,504 shares at $3,643,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Equity return is now at value 22.24, with 11.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.