AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: AGE)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.08 in comparison to its previous close of 0.37, however, the company has experienced a 17.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-30 that Privately-owned Serina Therapeutics Inc is being merged into AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) in a move that will reboot the Nasdaq ‘human longevity’ stock, into an immunology and gene therapy firm seeking a treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Holders of Serina, a specialist in ‘small molecule’ central nervous system drug discovery, will own 75% of the combined company’s equity as a result of the ‘reverse merger’ transaction.

Is It Worth Investing in AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: AGE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AGE is also noteworthy at 1.30.

The public float for AGE is 21.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of AGE on December 21, 2023 was 236.95K shares.

AGE’s Market Performance

AGE stock saw an increase of 17.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.56% and a quarterly increase of -47.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.46% for AGE’s stock, with a -37.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGE Trading at -22.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGE rose by +17.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3648. In addition, AgeX Therapeutics Inc saw -27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.