Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) Stock: A -9.27% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has gone down by -2.91% for the week, with a -19.94% drop in the past month and a -15.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.04% for AFMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.27% for AFMD’s stock, with a -35.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is 1.98.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AFMD is 128.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFMD on December 21, 2023 was 846.38K shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)’s stock price has plunge by 3.15relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that While the topic of top penny stocks to buy may arouse controversy similar to apocryphal literature with spiritual implications. That might sound hyperbolic but generally, financial advisors shy away from the sector because of the extreme risks involved.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -21.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4244. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -68.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Equity return is now at value -98.26, with -70.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.