Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has surged by 2.92 when compared to previous closing price of 27.28, but the company has seen a -6.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) reachead $28.33 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.43% change compared to its last close.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is above average at 44.35x. The 36-month beta value for AEHR is also noteworthy at 1.92.

The public float for AEHR is 27.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.47% of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on December 21, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a -6.06% decrease in the past week, with a 10.50% rise in the past month, and a -34.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.96% for AEHR’s stock, with a -22.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.68. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 39.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Siu Chris, who sale 322 shares at the price of $25.27 back on Dec 06. After this action, Siu Chris now owns 14,747 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $8,136 using the latest closing price.

SPORCK ALISTAIR N, the VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT of Aehr Test Systems, sale 955 shares at $37.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that SPORCK ALISTAIR N is holding 11,988 shares at $35,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value 28.32, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.