Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) has plunged by -7.89 when compared to previous closing price of 1.59, but the company has seen a -3.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.68. This compares to loss of $0.56 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ACET is 30.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.26% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ACET was 377.45K shares.

ACET’s Market Performance

ACET’s stock has seen a -3.95% decrease for the week, with a 24.79% rise in the past month and a -4.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.80% for Adicet Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.98% for ACET’s stock, with a -57.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACET Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares surge +26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACET fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3310. In addition, Adicet Bio Inc saw -83.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACET starting from Schor Chen, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Oct 02. After this action, Schor Chen now owns 43,469 shares of Adicet Bio Inc, valued at $7,340 using the latest closing price.

Schor Chen, the President & CEO of Adicet Bio Inc, sale 5,500 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Schor Chen is holding 176,969 shares at $7,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACET

Equity return is now at value -55.84, with -48.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.