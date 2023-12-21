Adamas One Corp (JEWL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ: JEWL) has jumped by 11.76 compared to previous close of 0.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-09 that Adamas One Corp has announced the formation of its new wholly owned subsidiary, Adamas Technologies, which will be responsible for research & development, partnerships, and deployment of lab-grown diamond-based solutions for the technology industry. The lab-grown diamond manufacturer said lab-grown diamonds’ thermal conductivity and durability make them ideal for use in semiconductor devices in the industrial and technology sectors, with properties that are expected to increase efficiency and speed of leading-edge circuitry.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ: JEWL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JEWL is 2.16.

The public float for JEWL is 13.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On December 21, 2023, JEWL’s average trading volume was 129.62K shares.

JEWL’s Market Performance

The stock of Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has seen a 26.67% increase in the past week, with a 9.62% rise in the past month, and a -30.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.86% for JEWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.53% for JEWL’s stock, with a -34.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JEWL Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEWL rose by +26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5083. In addition, Adamas One Corp saw -81.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEWL starting from Grdina John, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Jan 26. After this action, Grdina John now owns 6,759,458 shares of Adamas One Corp, valued at $50,156 using the latest closing price.

Grdina John, the President and CEO of Adamas One Corp, purchase 40,000 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Grdina John is holding 6,739,458 shares at $106,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.