Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) has plunged by -0.30 when compared to previous closing price of 16.83, but the company has seen a 1.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants John Demoulas – Analyst Ken Bernstein – President and CEO AJ Levine – SVP, Leasing and Development John Gottfried – EVP, CFO Conference Call Participants Floris van Dijkum – Compass Point Ki Bin Kim – Truist Linda Tsai – Jefferies Craig Mailman – Citi Todd Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets Lizzy Doykan – BofA Securities Paulina Rojas Schmidt – Green Street Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 Acadia Realty Trust Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is above average at 65.86x. The 36-month beta value for AKR is also noteworthy at 1.52.

The public float for AKR is 94.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume of AKR on December 21, 2023 was 778.65K shares.

AKR’s Market Performance

AKR stock saw an increase of 1.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.32% and a quarterly increase of 12.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.46% for AKR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $16 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKR Trading at 12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.86. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw 16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from CROCKER DOUGLAS II, who sale 28,250 shares at the price of $15.87 back on Dec 05. After this action, CROCKER DOUGLAS II now owns 84,147 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $448,328 using the latest closing price.

Gottfried John J., the Executive VP and CFO of Acadia Realty Trust, sale 12,500 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Gottfried John J. is holding 7,600 shares at $188,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Equity return is now at value 1.43, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.