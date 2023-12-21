ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) is 11.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABM is 1.16.

The public float for ABM is 62.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On December 21, 2023, ABM’s average trading volume was 480.38K shares.

ABM) stock’s latest price update

ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 46.63. However, the company has seen a -13.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Some investments just look after themselves. They are “set it and forget it” kind of stocks.

ABM’s Market Performance

ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) has seen a -13.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.32% gain in the past month and a 13.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for ABM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.34% for ABM’s stock, with a 5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ABM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $43 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABM Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABM fell by -13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.73. In addition, ABM Industries Inc. saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABM starting from SALMIRS SCOTT B, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, SALMIRS SCOTT B now owns 326,690 shares of ABM Industries Inc., valued at $1,250,000 using the latest closing price.

NEWBORN ANDREA R, the EVP/Gen. Counsel/Corp. Secty. of ABM Industries Inc., sale 9,766 shares at $48.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that NEWBORN ANDREA R is holding 42,722 shares at $471,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABM

Equity return is now at value 14.29, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.