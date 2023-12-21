4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for FDMT is 35.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.02% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of FDMT was 354.83K shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT)’s stock price has soared by 3.94 in relation to previous closing price of 19.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company with three novel, highly targeted next generation AAV vectors currently in the clinic, today announced that the initial interim landmark data analysis (24 weeks) from the randomized Dose Expansion stage (N=50) of the Phase 2 PRISM clinical trial in high anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) treatment need (6-12 anti-VEGF injections in prior 12 months) wet AMD patients will be presented at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2024 Conference being held virtually on February 3, 2024.

FDMT’s Market Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has seen a 19.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 65.69% gain in the past month and a 42.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.24% for FDMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.12% for FDMT’s stock, with a 23.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDMT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FDMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FDMT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDMT Trading at 59.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +61.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT rose by +17.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.14. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc saw -10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDMT starting from Bizily Scott, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $20.85 back on Jun 08. After this action, Bizily Scott now owns 1,737 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, valued at $78,188 using the latest closing price.

Bizily Scott, the Chief Legal and HR Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,247 shares at $18.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bizily Scott is holding 1,737 shares at $41,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -29.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.