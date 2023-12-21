374Water Inc (SCWO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of 374Water Inc (SCWO) has gone up by 11.01% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a -7.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.12% for SCWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.30% for SCWO’s stock, with a -46.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCWO is 0.16.

The public float for SCWO is 62.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On December 21, 2023, SCWO’s average trading volume was 135.66K shares.

SCWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) has increased by 19.80 when compared to last closing price of 1.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2022-10-06 that DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a leading global cleantech and social impact company will be presenting at upcoming investor conferences: MicroCap Rodeo’s Windy City Roundup on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:30am CT Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46669 To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:00am PT Webcast link: https://me22.mysequire.com/ For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or ir@374water.com The Company’s participation follows meaningful progress in Q2 and year-to-date: 374Water and its manufacturing partner Merrell Bros.

SCWO Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1183. In addition, 374Water Inc saw -57.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWO

Equity return is now at value -49.34, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 374Water Inc (SCWO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.