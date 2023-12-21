1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for EFSH is 2.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of EFSH was 117.73K shares.

EFSH) stock’s latest price update

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH)’s stock price has plunge by 46.06relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 44.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that Investors wondering why stocks are down today need look no further as we have all the details on Tuesday’s bear market. The biggest factor as to why stocks are down today has to do with China.

EFSH’s Market Performance

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has seen a 44.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.69% gain in the past month and a -22.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.62% for EFSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.39% for EFSH’s stock, with a -90.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EFSH Trading at 14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.09%, as shares surge +32.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFSH rose by +44.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5633. In addition, 1847 Holdings LLC saw -98.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFSH starting from Roberts Ellery, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $0.07 back on Sep 07. After this action, Roberts Ellery now owns 616,430 shares of 1847 Holdings LLC, valued at $4,945 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Ellery, the Chairman and CEO of 1847 Holdings LLC, purchase 40,000 shares at $0.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Roberts Ellery is holding 546,430 shares at $4,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFSH

Equity return is now at value -261.59, with -24.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.