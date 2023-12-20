Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, ZION stock has gone up by 15.21%, with a monthly gain of 21.79% and a quarterly surge of 24.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Zions Bancorporation N.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.78% for ZION’s stock, with a 34.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) is 8.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 1.17.

The public float for ZION is 145.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. On December 20, 2023, ZION’s average trading volume was 2.79M shares.

ZION) stock’s latest price update

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION)’s stock price has soared by 2.07 in relation to previous closing price of 43.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Zions (ZION) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $45 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at 25.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +22.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.35. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw -10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation N.A, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Equity return is now at value 16.62, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.