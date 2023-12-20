Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) is 53.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZBH is 1.03.

The public float for ZBH is 208.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On December 20, 2023, ZBH’s average trading volume was 1.80M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ZBH) stock’s latest price update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 119.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Zimmer Biomet has seen a strong operating performance despite years of stagnation, making its shares compelling. The company’s valuation has become more reasonable, with revenues trending at around $7.3 billion and adjusted earnings reported at $7.50 per share. The impact of GLP-1 drugs on demand for Zimmer Biomet’s products raises concerns about future growth.

ZBH’s Market Performance

ZBH’s stock has risen by 1.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.64% and a quarterly rise of 1.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.07% for ZBH’s stock, with a -3.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $120 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZBH Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.76. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc saw -5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Jafry Syed A., who purchase 2,135 shares at the price of $104.75 back on Nov 09. After this action, Jafry Syed A. now owns 4,060 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, valued at $223,641 using the latest closing price.

Kolli Sreelakshmi, the Director of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $120.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Kolli Sreelakshmi is holding 1,000 shares at $120,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Equity return is now at value 3.83, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.