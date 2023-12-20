Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.03 in relation to its previous close of 8.55. However, the company has experienced a 11.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-22 that Hosted by Brian Sullivan, “Last Call” is a fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture and policy. Tune in Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZETA is 1.19.

The public float for ZETA is 149.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. On December 20, 2023, ZETA’s average trading volume was 1.38M shares.

ZETA’s Market Performance

ZETA stock saw an increase of 11.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.02% and a quarterly increase of 11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.44% for ZETA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZETA Trading at 7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.38. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp saw 9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from Ravella Satish, who sale 5,723 shares at the price of $8.54 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ravella Satish now owns 166,311 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, valued at $48,874 using the latest closing price.

Ravella Satish, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Ravella Satish is holding 225,141 shares at $45,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Equity return is now at value -157.56, with -42.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.