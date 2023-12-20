Yum Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has gone up by 1.69% for the week, with a 2.02% rise in the past month and a 2.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.51% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.33% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.07.

The public float for YUM is 280.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for YUM on December 20, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.18 in relation to its previous close of 130.47. However, the company has experienced a 1.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Yum! Brands (YUM) focuses on building, testing and refining its proprietary technology platforms to drive growth. However, a challenging macro environment is a concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $115 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at 4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.39. In addition, Yum Brands Inc. saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,792 shares at the price of $130.17 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum Brands Inc., valued at $493,605 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum Brands Inc., sale 3,727 shares at $127.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $476,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.