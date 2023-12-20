YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS): A Technical Analysis

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.24.

The public float for YS is 19.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YS on December 20, 2023 was 79.66K shares.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.33 in comparison to its previous close of 0.45, however, the company has experienced a -7.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that While the topic of top penny stocks to buy may arouse controversy similar to apocryphal literature with spiritual implications. That might sound hyperbolic but generally, financial advisors shy away from the sector because of the extreme risks involved.

YS’s Market Performance

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) has seen a -7.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.24% decline in the past month and a -41.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.86% for YS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.40% for YS’s stock, with a -70.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YS Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares sank -19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS fell by -7.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5504. In addition, YS Biopharma Co Ltd saw -94.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.47, with 8.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.