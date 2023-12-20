YPF ADR (YPF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 17.52. However, the company has seen a 0.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that If Argentine president-elect Javier Milei can turn around the struggling Argentine economy, crisis will lead to opportunity in these 3 assets.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92.

The public float for YPF is 393.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on December 20, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF’s stock has seen a 0.35% increase for the week, with a 61.42% rise in the past month and a 35.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.35% for YPF ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.16% for YPF’s stock, with a 34.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YPF Trading at 29.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, YPF ADR saw 88.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Equity return is now at value 8.47, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, YPF ADR (YPF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.