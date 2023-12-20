Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) has seen a -2.41% decrease in the past week, with a -25.07% drop in the past month, and a -41.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.03% for YTEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.16% for YTEN’s stock, with a -86.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YTEN is 1.60.

The public float for YTEN is 10.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On December 20, 2023, YTEN’s average trading volume was 430.84K shares.

YTEN) stock’s latest price update

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.05 in comparison to its previous close of 0.22, however, the company has experienced a -2.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lynne Brum – Investor Relations Oliver Peoples – President and Chief Executive Officer Kristi Snell – Vice President, Research and Chief Science Officer Chuck Haaser – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Ben Klieve – Lake Street Capital Markets Noel Parks – Tuohy Brothers Operator Hello and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call for Yield10 Bioscience. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on September 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

YTEN Trading at -28.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares sank -18.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTEN fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2361. In addition, Yield10 Bioscience Inc saw -87.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YTEN starting from SCHULER JACK W, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Dec 08. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 1,602,956 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc, valued at $8,320 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Yield10 Bioscience Inc, sale 37,931 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 872,956 shares at $11,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YTEN

Equity return is now at value -380.77, with -167.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.