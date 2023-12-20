Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) has dropped by -16.53 compared to previous close of 0.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review progress across its pipeline of tumor-activated molecules, including Phase 1/2 clinical data for XTX202, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered, beta-gamma IL-2, which will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from November 1-5, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XLO is -0.32.

The public float for XLO is 13.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XLO on December 20, 2023 was 29.38K shares.

XLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has seen a -14.17% decrease in the past week, with a -51.92% drop in the past month, and a -73.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.16% for XLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.70% for XLO’s stock, with a -75.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XLO Trading at -59.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares sank -50.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLO fell by -14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9042. In addition, Xilio Therapeutics Inc saw -77.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XLO

Equity return is now at value -90.85, with -69.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.