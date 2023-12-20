X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for XFOR is 126.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XFOR on December 20, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

XFOR) stock’s latest price update

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR)’s stock price has soared by 2.30 in relation to previous closing price of 0.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that X4 Pharmaceuticals has dipped considerably following updated results presented in ASH suggesting that mavorixafor may not be effective as monotherapy in chronic neutropenia (excluding WHIM). Mavorixafor will likely still have a role in chronic neutropenia as add-on to G-CSF. Mavorixafor can enable reductions in G-CSF dosing, which can improve tolerability and is meaningful for patients. FDA has granted priority review for mavorixafor in WHIM, with a PDUFA date of April 30, 2024, and a potential PRV worth $100M upon approval.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

XFOR’s Market Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has experienced a 18.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.71% drop in the past month, and a -28.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.16% for XFOR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XFOR Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR rose by +17.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7592. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Ragan Paula, who sale 39,906 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ragan Paula now owns 836,441 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $35,915 using the latest closing price.

Mostafa Adam S., the Chief Financial Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 230,645 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Mostafa Adam S. is holding 80,221 shares at $168,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -171.72, with -77.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.