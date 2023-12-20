Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has gone up by 6.37% for the week, with a 5.58% rise in the past month and a -2.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for WYNN’s stock, with a -8.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1338.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.98.

The public float for WYNN is 95.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on December 20, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) has increased by 2.73 when compared to last closing price of 89.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Wynn Resorts stock has struggled a bit these past six months, giving up most of its gains from earlier in the year. The protracted recovery in the Macau gaming scene may be to blame, with Wynn sporting both more geographic exposure and a weaker short-term market position versus peers like MGM. Even so, the gaming market there continues its recovery-driven growth, and Wynn’s earnings are inching back toward pre-COVID marks.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $105 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.15. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw 11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.61 back on Sep 14. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 1,482 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd., valued at $48,805 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Ltd., sale 250 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 7,817 shares at $25,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.