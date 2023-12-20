Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is 1.75.

The public float for WOLF is 123.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOLF on December 20, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

WOLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) has increased by 3.60 when compared to last closing price of 43.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that In the latest trading session, Wolfspeed (WOLF) closed at $36.86, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day.

WOLF’s Market Performance

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has experienced a 19.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.28% rise in the past month, and a 13.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for WOLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.39% for WOLF’s stock, with a -7.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WOLF Trading at 27.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +21.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF rose by +19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.65. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc saw -34.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from Reynolds Neill, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $44.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Reynolds Neill now owns 164,866 shares of Wolfspeed Inc, valued at $153,993 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Neill, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Wolfspeed Inc, sale 3,500 shares at $40.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Reynolds Neill is holding 168,366 shares at $140,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Equity return is now at value -25.47, with -7.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.