WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants David Barnard – IR, LHA IR Brett Moyer – CEO and President Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Operator Good day, and welcome to the WiSA Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WISA is 0.18.

The public float for WISA is 17.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On December 20, 2023, WISA’s average trading volume was 4.30M shares.

WISA’s Market Performance

WISA’s stock has seen a 13.38% increase for the week, with a 0.37% rise in the past month and a -80.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.56% for WiSA Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for WISA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -87.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at -25.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA rose by +13.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1344. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc saw -98.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 80 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Dec 18. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 74,509 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS GARY, the of WiSA Technologies Inc, sale 16 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that WILLIAMS GARY is holding 48,931 shares at $2 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Equity return is now at value -508.19, with -185.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.