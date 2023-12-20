Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is above average at 11.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.75.

The public float for WGO is 28.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WGO on December 20, 2023 was 502.22K shares.

WGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has dropped by -2.78 compared to previous close of 75.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-20 that Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares went into reverse on Wednesday after the recreational vehicle (RV)-maker reported a sharper-than-expected drop in profits for the fiscal first quarter which ended on November 25, 2023, Its adjusted earnings per share decreased by 48.8% from the year-ago quarter to $1.06, missing estimates of $1.20. Revenue fell 19.9% year-over-year from $952.2 million to $763 million.

WGO’s Market Performance

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has experienced a 4.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.72% rise in the past month, and a 21.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for WGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.95% for WGO’s stock, with a 17.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WGO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for WGO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WGO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $70 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WGO Trading at 14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.28. In addition, Winnebago Industries, Inc. saw 38.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan, who sale 11,408 shares at the price of $61.48 back on Nov 08. After this action, Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan now owns 28,553 shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc., valued at $701,364 using the latest closing price.

Clark Donald Jeff, the PRESIDENT – GRAND DESIGN of Winnebago Industries, Inc., sale 5,171 shares at $66.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Clark Donald Jeff is holding 463,826 shares at $344,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Equity return is now at value 16.41, with 8.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.