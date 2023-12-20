Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UP is 2.04.

The public float for UP is 344.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UP on December 20, 2023 was 564.23K shares.

UP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) has jumped by 17.11 compared to previous close of 1.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Keith Ferguson – Investor Relations George Mattson – Chief Executive Officer Todd Smith – Chief Financial Officer & Interim Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome to Wheels Up Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Webcast. It is my pleasure to introduce Keith Ferguson.

UP’s Market Performance

UP’s stock has risen by 41.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.73% and a quarterly drop of -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.55% for Wheels Up Experience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.49% for UP’s stock, with a -27.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UP Trading at 30.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.66%, as shares surge +20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP rose by +41.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0000. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc saw -78.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Briffa Mark, who sale 9,904 shares at the price of $3.64 back on Sep 13. After this action, Briffa Mark now owns 69,017 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc, valued at $36,051 using the latest closing price.

Smith Todd Lamar, the Chief Financial Officer of Wheels Up Experience Inc, sale 273,504 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Smith Todd Lamar is holding 1,777,778 shares at $283,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Equity return is now at value -217.72, with -41.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.