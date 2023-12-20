What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bio-Key International Inc.’s (BKYI) Stock

In the past week, BKYI stock has gone up by 2.90%, with a monthly decline of -2.46% and a quarterly plunge of -67.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.92% for Bio-Key International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.04% for BKYI’s stock, with a -72.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BKYI is 11.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKYI on December 20, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

BKYI) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Bill Jones – Investor Relations Mike DePasquale – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ceci Welch – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Operator Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to BIO-key International Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKYI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BKYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKYI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on March 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BKYI Trading at -29.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1699. In addition, Bio-Key International Inc. saw -72.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKYI starting from DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W now owns 306,827 shares of Bio-Key International Inc., valued at $3,600 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan James David, the Chief Legal Officer of Bio-Key International Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Sullivan James David is holding 388,171 shares at $3,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKYI

Equity return is now at value -102.80, with -60.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.