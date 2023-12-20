What Recent Market Trends Mean for 2seventy bio Inc’s (TSVT) Stock

In the past week, TSVT stock has gone up by 11.08%, with a monthly gain of 69.48% and a quarterly surge of 5.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.16% for 2seventy bio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 47.17% for TSVT stock, with a simple moving average of -49.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSVT is 1.55.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TSVT is 47.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.39% of that float. On December 20, 2023, TSVT’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

TSVT) stock’s latest price update

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.34 in relation to its previous close of 3.46. However, the company has experienced a 11.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-06 that Penny stocks, securities with share prices under $5, offer investors a chance at exponential returns with little upfront investment. However, investing wisely in penny stocks requires research as their prices fluctuate wildly around key events.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSVT stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for TSVT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TSVT in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $6 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSVT Trading at 27.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares surge +107.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT rose by +11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc saw -61.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 9,312 shares at the price of $5.49 back on Aug 22. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 1,159,342 shares of 2seventy bio Inc, valued at $51,090 using the latest closing price.

Baird William D III, the Chief Financial Officer of 2seventy bio Inc, sale 7,031 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Baird William D III is holding 196,366 shares at $38,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Equity return is now at value -58.41, with -27.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.