Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) has surged by 2.33 when compared to previous closing price of 31.35, but the company has seen a 7.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a debt-free stock, which is almost impossible to find. You may buy ACGL, CB, VNOM, TNK & LMB that have a low debt-to-equity ratio.

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) Right Now?

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is 1.81.

VNOM currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of VNOM on December 20, 2023 was 779.96K shares.

VNOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) has seen a 7.15% increase in the past week, with a 5.49% rise in the past month, and a 14.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for VNOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.59% for VNOM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $37 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNOM Trading at 8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM rose by +7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.46. In addition, Viper Energy Inc saw 3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from Warwick Royalty & Mineral Mast, who sale 9,018,760 shares at the price of $28.70 back on Nov 16. After this action, Warwick Royalty & Mineral Mast now owns 0 shares of Viper Energy Inc, valued at $258,838,412 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the 10% Owner of Viper Energy Inc, sale 1,810,400 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 7,002,347 shares at $54,360,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 5.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.