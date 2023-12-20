Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Stock Experiences 26.22% Monthly Change

The stock of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has gone up by 6.32% for the week, with a 26.22% rise in the past month and a 57.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.55% for VSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.29% for VSCO’s stock, with a 20.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Right Now?

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VSCO is 2.30.

The public float for VSCO is 68.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSCO on December 20, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

VSCO) stock’s latest price update

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO)’s stock price has increased by 7.54 compared to its previous closing price of 25.20. However, the company has seen a 6.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-01 that Victoria’s Secret’s (NYSE: VSCO) CFO, Tim Johnson, demonstrated confidence in the company’s future as securities filings unveiled his purchase of over $300,000 worth of VSCO stock in September. Since then, Johnson and VSCO investors have enjoyed an extraordinary rally, with the stock soaring approximately 54% over the past two and a half months.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $29 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSCO Trading at 29.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +29.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.11. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co saw -24.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from JOHNSON TIMOTHY A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $17.16 back on Sep 13. After this action, JOHNSON TIMOTHY A now owns 94,765 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co, valued at $343,210 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the Former 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co, sale 238,645 shares at $46.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 7,763,409 shares at $11,027,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Equity return is now at value 44.83, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.