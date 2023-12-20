Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has increased by 1.66 when compared to last closing price of 9.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Viavi Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Pam Avent – Viavi Solutions Interim CFO Oleg Khaykin – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Mehdi Hosseini – Susquehanna Michael Genovese – Rosenblatt Securities Timothy Savageaux – Northland Capital Markets Alexander Henderson – Needham & Company Operator Hello, everyone. My name is Alexis.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) Right Now?

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 852.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for VIAV is 219.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIAV on December 20, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV stock saw an increase of 9.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.50% and a quarterly increase of 2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.75% for VIAV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV rose by +9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc saw -6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from McNab Paul, who sale 8,374 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Dec 12. After this action, McNab Paul now owns 72,944 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc, valued at $73,859 using the latest closing price.

SCRIVANICH LUKE M, the SVP General Manager OSP of Viavi Solutions Inc, sale 15,396 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that SCRIVANICH LUKE M is holding 45,664 shares at $139,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Equity return is now at value 0.41, with 0.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.