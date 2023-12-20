Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) has decreased by -0.37 when compared to last closing price of 404.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-18 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. ET/8:15 a.m. PT. A live webcast of management’s remarks will be available through the Vertex website, www.vrtx.com in the “Investors” section under the “News and Events” page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on t.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 30.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRTX is 0.40.

The public float for VRTX is 256.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On December 20, 2023, VRTX’s average trading volume was 1.40M shares.

VRTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has seen a 12.69% increase in the past week, with a 15.02% rise in the past month, and a 14.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.82% for VRTX’s stock, with a 16.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $379 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRTX Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +12.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $366.09. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 39.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Kewalramani Reshma, who sale 17,135 shares at the price of $407.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Kewalramani Reshma now owns 108,711 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $6,973,945 using the latest closing price.

LEIDEN JEFFREY M, the Executive Chairman of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sale 13,354 shares at $399.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that LEIDEN JEFFREY M is holding 9,071 shares at $5,333,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 18.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.