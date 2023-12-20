Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.14. However, the company has seen a -2.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VTYX is at -1.12.

The public float for VTYX is 44.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.51% of that float. The average trading volume for VTYX on December 20, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

VTYX’s Market Performance

VTYX stock saw a decrease of -2.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -94.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.67% for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.99% for VTYX stock, with a simple moving average of -92.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTYX Trading at -75.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc saw -93.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Subramaniam Somu, who sale 49,152 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Oct 09. After this action, Subramaniam Somu now owns 8,439,635 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, valued at $1,475,858 using the latest closing price.

NSV Partners III LP, the 10% Owner of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, sale 49,152 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that NSV Partners III LP is holding 8,439,635 shares at $1,475,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -54.39, with -48.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.