Vaxart Inc (VXRT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42.

The public float for VXRT is 150.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VXRT on December 20, 2023 was 634.37K shares.

VXRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) has decreased by -1.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Andrei Floroiu – President and CEO James Cummings – Chief Medical Officer Phil Lee – CFO Brant Biehn – SVP and Business Operations Edward Berg – Senior Vice President and General Counsel Conference Call Participants Mayank Mamtani – B. Riley Securities Liang Cheng – Jefferies Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Vaxart Business Update and Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

VXRT’s Market Performance

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) has experienced a -7.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.25% drop in the past month, and a -17.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.33% for VXRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.84% for VXRT’s stock, with a -23.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VXRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VXRT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VXRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VXRT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on December 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VXRT Trading at -13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -21.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT fell by -7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6952. In addition, Vaxart Inc saw -36.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VXRT starting from Watson W. Mark, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 28. After this action, Watson W. Mark now owns 20,000 shares of Vaxart Inc, valued at $15,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VXRT

Equity return is now at value -91.84, with -63.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vaxart Inc (VXRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.