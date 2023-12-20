Valvoline Inc (VVV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) has increased by 1.81 when compared to last closing price of 37.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Valvoline’s transition to a pure-play retail business has resulted in strong financial performance and a healthy balance sheet. VVV’s narrow focus on its core business and a healthy store network contribute to its competitive advantage. The key to future growth lies in well-calibrated expansion of the store network and monitoring same-store sales and operating margins.

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

The public float for VVV is 98.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.61% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of VVV was 1.66M shares.

VVV’s Market Performance

VVV stock saw an increase of 7.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.26% and a quarterly increase of 15.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Valvoline Inc (VVV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.81% for VVV’s stock, with a 8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VVV Trading at 14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV rose by +7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.42. In addition, Valvoline Inc saw 15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from O’Daniel Julie Marie, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $34.51 back on Nov 29. After this action, O’Daniel Julie Marie now owns 15,981 shares of Valvoline Inc, valued at $310,545 using the latest closing price.

Dobbins Robert Travis, the Chief Technology Officer of Valvoline Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $34.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Dobbins Robert Travis is holding 12,478 shares at $68,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Equity return is now at value 78.23, with 6.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valvoline Inc (VVV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.