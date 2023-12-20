UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for UWMC is also noteworthy at 1.66.

The public float for UWMC is 84.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.65% of that float. The average trading volume of UWMC on December 20, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

UWMC) stock’s latest price update

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.53 in relation to its previous close of 7.21. However, the company has experienced a 23.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Short-squeeze stocks can be tricky. Oftentimes, companies may seem like they are set up for a squeeze, but then disaster strikes.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has experienced a 23.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.42% rise in the past month, and a 43.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.64% for UWMC stock, with a simple moving average of 34.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UWMC Trading at 33.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +29.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC rose by +23.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.00. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 121.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Verdun Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, Verdun Robert now owns 204,725 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $208,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Equity return is now at value 9.91, with 0.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.