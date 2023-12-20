US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has seen a 0.27% increase in the past week, with a 3.97% gain in the past month, and a 10.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for USFD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for USFD’s stock, with a 10.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) Right Now?

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The public float for USFD is 243.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USFD on December 20, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

USFD) stock’s latest price update

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.25 in relation to its previous close of 44.00. However, the company has experienced a 0.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-09 that US Foods Holding Corp. USFD, -1.37% reported Thursday a third-quarter profit that topped expectations and nudged up its full-year outlook. The $10.1 billion market-capitalization foodservice distributor’s stock was still inactive in the premarket.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $45 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USFD Trading at 8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.95. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp saw 30.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Ferguson Scott D., who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $43.87 back on Dec 11. After this action, Ferguson Scott D. now owns 15,932,877 shares of US Foods Holding Corp, valued at $131,610,000 using the latest closing price.

Guberman Steven, the EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of US Foods Holding Corp, sale 2,735 shares at $36.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Guberman Steven is holding 94,579 shares at $99,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.