United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.05 in comparison to its previous close of 240.26, however, the company has experienced a -11.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Dewey Steadman – Head of Investor Relations Martine Rothblatt – Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Michael Benkowitz – President and Chief Operating Officer James Edgemond – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Pat Poisson – Executive Vice President of Technical Operations Leigh Peterson – Senior Vice President of Product Development & Xenotransplantation Conference Call Participants Terence Flynn – Morgan Stanley Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer Joseph Thome – TD Cowen Eun Yang – Jefferies Jessica Fye – JPMorgan Ash Verma – UBS Operator Good morning, and welcome to the United Therapeutics Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. My name is Rocco, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) Right Now?

United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

The public float for UTHR is 45.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTHR on December 20, 2023 was 283.18K shares.

UTHR’s Market Performance

The stock of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has seen a -11.21% decrease in the past week, with a -0.38% drop in the past month, and a 1.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for UTHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for UTHR’s stock, with a 0.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UTHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UTHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $309 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UTHR Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.41. In addition, United Therapeutics Corp saw -17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTHR starting from CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER, who sale 400 shares at the price of $255.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER now owns 4,185 shares of United Therapeutics Corp, valued at $102,000 using the latest closing price.

CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER, the Director of United Therapeutics Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $249.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER is holding 4,585 shares at $749,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Equity return is now at value 17.52, with 14.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.