Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s (BCLI) Stock

In the past week, BCLI stock has gone down by -6.29%, with a monthly gain of 8.32% and a quarterly plunge of -79.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.24% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.50% for BCLI stock, with a simple moving average of -87.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.16.

The public float for BCLI is 40.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.68% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BCLI was 3.41M shares.

BCLI) stock’s latest price update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)’s stock price has plunge by -3.84relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-17 that Presentation on NurOwn Phase 3 data demonstrating evidence of biological effect in ALS; Biomarker data reinforce clinical outcomes NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced a podium presentation and panel discussion at the 6th Annual ALS Research Symposium hosted by ALS ONE. The presentation will feature new analyses from the NurOwn placebo-controlled Phase 3 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) trial that highlight the biological effect of NurOwn through CSF biomarker data.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.40%, as shares sank -11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2383. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. saw -88.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCLI starting from Lindborg Stacy, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lindborg Stacy now owns 181,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $20,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

Equity return is now at value -1121.89, with -175.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.