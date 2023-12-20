Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Arch Capital Group Ltd’s (ACGL) Stock

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has gone down by -6.79% for the week, with a -10.49% drop in the past month and a -7.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for ACGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.94% for ACGL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACGL is at 0.60.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ACGL is 361.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ACGL on December 20, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 74.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $88 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACGL Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.81. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw 19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Papadopoulo Nicolas, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $85.80 back on Nov 22. After this action, Papadopoulo Nicolas now owns 630,387 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $5,147,766 using the latest closing price.

GRANDISSON MARC, the CEO of Arch Capital Group Ltd, sale 103,028 shares at $85.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that GRANDISSON MARC is holding 1,937,157 shares at $8,758,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Equity return is now at value 21.96, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.