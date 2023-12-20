Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Allstate Corp’s (ALL) Stock

In the past week, ALL stock has gone down by -4.23%, with a monthly gain of 3.03% and a quarterly surge of 21.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Allstate Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for ALL stock, with a simple moving average of 18.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.52.

The public float for ALL is 259.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ALL was 1.64M shares.

ALL) stock’s latest price update

Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.36relation to previous closing price of 138.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Allstate (ALL) implemented auto rate hikes in November to counter inflationary headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $117 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALL Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.69. In addition, Allstate Corp saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Pintozzi John C, who sale 4,662 shares at the price of $137.70 back on Nov 27. After this action, Pintozzi John C now owns 13,711 shares of Allstate Corp, valued at $641,962 using the latest closing price.

Prindiville Mark Q, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer – AIC of Allstate Corp, sale 10,951 shares at $135.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Prindiville Mark Q is holding 18,677 shares at $1,483,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Equity return is now at value -12.16, with -2.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allstate Corp (ALL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.